National Democratic Congress’ aspiring parliamentary candidate for Keta, Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpey, believes the party will legitimately win this year's elections no matter what happens.

Speaking on the sidelines of a health walk organised by the party over the weekend, the 44-year old health worker said the NDC will rely on its previous track record to boot the governing New Patriotic Party out of power.

“We want to send a clear signal that the NDC is still very much united and will legally and legitimately win the 2020 elections no matter what happens,” he said.

Dubbed ‘Keta Walks for Victory 2020’, the walk brought all aspiring parliamentary candidates and sitting parliamentarians from the Volta Region.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the party is correcting mistakes that led it to lose the 2016 elections.

According to him, the NDC will win 98 percent votes from Keta constituency and that will be replicated in other parts of the region.

On his part, Chairman for the NDC Volta caucus in Parliament, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, also gave a similar assurance that past mistakes will not be repeated, adding MPs will be more connected to the constituents than before.

