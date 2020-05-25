1 hour ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, otherwise known as General Mosquito, is accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plans to rig the December polls.

In a recent interview on Pan African TV, Asiedu Nketia indicated the NDC would win if free, fair and credible elections were conducted in Ghana today.

"...I can tell you that today if there’s any free and fair elections in the country the NDC will win", he said.

According to him, all the surveys conducted by the NPP, have brought out results that the elephant fraternity is not enthused with, adding that it is the reason why the party is devising every available strategy to rig this year's election.

"...NPP itself have conducted surveys that are giving them results they don't want to see and so that is why they have come to the conclusion that the only way to win the election is to rig", he asserted.

The NDC Chief Scribe has earlier accused the county's election management body, the EC, of attempts to rig the 2020 elections for the Akufo-Addo led government.

To him, the EC's decision to compile a new voters' register in the country come what may, is an indication the body cannot be trusted.