Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Spokesperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has said that he is astonished by the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the margin by which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the general elections was not something he ever anticipated prior to the elections.

The NPP campaign spokesperson further noted that the disastrous defeat for the NPP in the 2024 general elections does not augur well for the fortunes of the party.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV on December 13, 2024, Aboagye said, "The outcome of the election results was a big shock to me, particularly due to the margin."

He also indicated that the NPP government underestimating the grievances of Ghanaians contributed to the humiliating defeat in the elections.

“Maybe NPP underestimated the anger and frustration of Ghanaians,” he added.

This comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson declared the results of the 2024 general elections on December 9, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, emerged as the winner, garnering 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55%, while the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, finished second with 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

The NPP also lost most of their parliamentary seats, with some of their bigwigs like KT Hammond, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Henry Quartey being major victims.

Source: Ghanaweb