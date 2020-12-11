1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won two out of the four disputed seats.

According to the Party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the Upper Denkyira West and Savelugu constituencies have been declared in their favour.

This, he said, has brought the total number of parliamentary seats of the NDC to 136.

Posted by Sammy Gyamfi on Thursday, 10 December 2020

Two constituencies, Techiman South, Sene West are still outstanding.

But Mr Gyamfi is hopeful that his party will win both seats to make the NDC majority in Parliament.

“We have all our pink sheets. It’s just a matter of time for our Parliamentary majority of 138 seats to be confirmed. Comrades, don’t despair,” he said.