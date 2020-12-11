1 hour ago

For the second time in 48 hours, supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have besieged the premises of the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra.

The group largely made up of women, was seen resisting attempts by the security officials to prevent them from coming close to the premises of the electoral management body’s facility at Ridge.

The NDC supporters have been vehemently contesting the results of the December 7 general election which saw the NPP Presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo emerge as the winner.

The conclusion reached by the EC was without the results from Techiman South, an area whose figures were under contention.

But the EC Commissioner said the outstanding number of votes from the constituency will make no significant difference even if it’s added to that of the NPP’s closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC.

Today’s demonstration follows an initial one yesterday ahead of the declaration of results by the EC boss.

Despite the announcement of official results, the party rejected the EC’s declaration at a late-night press conference addressed by Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu.

“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair.”

“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.

In the latest development, a scuffle ensued between the protestors and the police at the security barricade around a cordoned-off area of the EC Headquarters.

A former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita De-Soso who spearheaded the protest told JoyNews that; “as women, Jean Mensa is also a woman and she wants to create problems for the country.”

“If something happens, the men will run away and the women will be here,” she added.

JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson reported that the police officers after minutes of intense challenge succeeded in dispersing the aggrieved crowd.

myjoyonline