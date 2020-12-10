44 minutes ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson, Jean Mensa for rigging the December 7 General Elections for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He made a tearful address this evening at the NDC Party headquarters where he says he will not accept the results of a 'fictitious and flawed elections'.

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday December 7 General Elections.

Mrs Jean Mensa , the returning officer of the Presidential elections made the announcement at the commission's head office in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo won with 6,730,413 votes which represents 51.30 percent of the valid votes cast.

His closest competitor, John Dramani Mahama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,214,889 votes representing 47.35 per cent.

Total votes cast - 13,119,460 representing 79 per cent of total voters.

"Fellow Ghanaians I respected the will of the people in 2016 because I understood it was the will of the people

It was clear that the NDC won the election I am proud of our parliamentary candidates"

"It is obvious that the EC manipulated results .The commission and chairperson have been used to manipulate the results"

"We will not accept anything short of the declaration of the legitimate results

The EC made errors which cast doubts on the credibility the results Ghana has come too far to find ourself here

We are unable to accept the outcome of the election as announced by Mrs. Jean Mensah"

"The NDC had 140 seats in parliament After an audit of our pink sheets, the NDC won the Techiman South seat

Ghana belongs to all of the people of Ghana I extend my deepest condolence to the families of those who were killed"

"I urge you all to keep your confidence in Ghana We will not accept the fraudulent outcome of the election

We will take all legitimate steps to subvert the outcome of this fraudulent election"

"The EC should ensure that the election data is preserved Let me assure you, my dear voter, your vote will count.

I am unwilling to accept the result of this fraudulent election"

"My party and I will not accept the outcome of the 2020 elections that's tantamount to an illegality. The voice of the people is the voice of God. So let's go forward and seek what's right"

"Numerous steps were taken to manipulate the results in favour of President Akufo-Addo. We will not accept anything that is short of a declaration that points to an NDC majority in Parliament" he added.