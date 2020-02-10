1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunnor together with the constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare and other executives joined the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at Kasoa as special guests on the occasion of the church’s 20th anniversary since its consecration and 5th anniversary as a parish.

Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunnor who is also a member of the church when called upon to speak, exhorted the congregants not to take the peace the country is enjoying for granted in the lead up to the December 7th general elections.

She called on Ghanaians, Religious bodies, civil society organizations emphasizing on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble before, during and after the December 7th polls.

Affectionately called "The Woman" NaaKoryoo noted that the high level of insecurity, nepotism and corruption are the banes of the current economic hardships across the country.

In her speech, she noted that, Ghana in general and the Awutu Senya East Constituency in particular is bedeviled with insecurity, sanitation and healthcare delivery issues because we made a wrong choice in the 2016 general elections.

She added that Ghanaians, for that matter the good people of the Awutu Senya East Constituency will have the opportunity to correct the wrongs on December 7th to elect President John Dramani Mahama and Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunor as president and Member of Parliament respectively.

She highlighted some developmental projects the NDC government executed in the constituency and called out the government for failing to take care of basic needs like sanitation.

The PC urged the congregation to participate in contributing to the "People's Manifesto" of the NDC, because it aims at involving all.

She pledged her support for the church and asked them to make the right decision at the December polls.

The Catholic Archbishop of Central region, Palmer Buckle expressed the churches’ gratitude towards the candidate's call and pleaded with Ghanaians to eschew politics of insult in the upcoming elections.

Source: peacefmonline