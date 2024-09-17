2 hours ago

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) demonstration against the Electoral Commission (EC).

Nana B as he is popularly known has said the protest was a waste of time and resources.

The NDC on Tuesday led a nationwide protest, involving thousands of Ghanaians with the exercise replicated nationwide.



The march was to demand that the EC conduct a forensic audit of the voter register ahead of the 2024 elections despite the EC’s decline and describing it as unnecessary.

Reacting to the exercise, Nana B on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, acknowledged that demonstration is a significant and democratic tool through which citizens can express divergent views.

However, he said the NDC could have channeled the time for demonstration to actively campaign and canvass for votes ahead of December 7.

“The EC is an independent body established by law with the authority to audit the voter register so how can the NDC ask that the EC’s data should be given to another body?” he quizzed.

Nana B argued that, the NDC’s broad claims of over 200,000 illegal transfers should be supported with evidence and should not be mere hearsay due to its severity.