The people of Bolgatanga have honoured lawmaker Isaac Adongo for becoming a star in Parliament and also bringing honour to his hometown, chiefs and people through his work as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Adongo, a first-timer in Parliament, was raised by a single mum who sold kola nuts and cigarettes at the Obuasi Central bus terminal to take care of him through school.

Mr Adongo, who says he came from a poor but blessed home, has gained widespread recognition and admiration within his National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a result of how he tackles economic and financial issues that come up in the house as well as on the national scene.

He has, on several occasions, taken on Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on topical economic issues. Mr Adongo even gave the Vice-President the moniker ‘Walewale Adam Smith’.

At the recently-held funeral of his mother, Mrs Mary Abane Adongo, the people of the lawmaker’s hometown honoured him for the dignity and respect his education, knowledge and work have brought to them.