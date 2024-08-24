5 hours ago

Secretary to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has assured that the party’s manifesto is designed to address every sector of Ghana’s economy, aiming to rectify the current economic challenges.

Speaking at the manifesto launch at the University of Education, Winneba, the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection emphasized that the NDC’s manifesto was crafted with the well-being of Ghanaians at its core.

She said it offers hope to those in despair and relief to those burdened by current hardships.

In an interview with the media, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo described the manifesto as realistic, pragmatic, and efficient, filled with actionable proposals to tackle the pressing issues facing the nation.

“It is a manifesto that brings hope to the people of Ghana. It is a manifesto for the nation builder, John Dramani Mahama, to reset Ghana. Every sector is covered and we have made proposals that will ensure that the economic mess that the NPP has left Ghana is cleared.

“We have outlined realistic, pragmatic, efficient, and result-oriented proposals.”