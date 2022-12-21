1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be getting married to his fiancée in a private ceremony in Accra today.

The event, which was originally scheduled for late November, was postponed until after the NDC's National Delegates Congress, where Sammy Gyamfi was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer.

At the Delegates' Congress held in Accra on 17th December 2022, he was the only candidate to run unopposed and retained his position as the National Communications Officer of the party. The wedding ceremony will take place at Chain Homes in TseAdo, Accra.

Some NDC stalwarts and a few other invited guests are expected to attend including former President John Dramani Mahama, and the newly elected NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia AKA General Mosquito. The event is expected to be a simple ceremony.