The Assin Central Parliamentary seat in the Central Region, currently held by the free-spirited politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has been won by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC candidate, Megyimah Shaibu Nurein, polled 16,343 votes, representing 50.37% of the valid votes cast, while the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, Nti Godfred Amewu, secured 15,926 votes, representing 49.35%.

This marks the first time in 24 years that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the Assin Central parliamentary seat.

The Electoral Commission is announcing results from constituencies following the counting and collation of votes at various polling and collation centers across the country.

This exercise, being held at the National Collation Centre in Accra, aims to promote transparency and fairness in the election process.

Both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have been holding separate press conferences, urging their supporters to remain calm and allow the Electoral Commission to carry out its work.

The NPP has called on its supporters to conduct themselves appropriately while monitoring the collation and announcement of results. Meanwhile, the NDC has instructed its supporters to remain vigilant and refrain from celebrating prematurely as they follow the process.

The 2024 elections were contested by 13 presidential candidates and 807 parliamentary candidates nationwide.