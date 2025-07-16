1 hour ago

The troubling trend of witchcraft-related violence has resurfaced in Ghana, with four individuals arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 70-year-old woman in Sangbana, a remote community in the Bunkpurugu Yonyoo District of the North East Region.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, revealing that the suspects had fled the village after the incident.

A coordinated intelligence-led operation led to their capture at various hideouts across the region.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately disclosed, but police said several others involved in the heinous act remain at large.

According to preliminary investigations, the elderly woman was targeted after being accused of witchcraft—a charge that often has deadly consequences in some parts of rural Ghana.

Community members allegedly carried out the attack in broad daylight, reflecting the deep-rooted superstitions and lack of legal awareness still prevalent in some areas.

The police emphasized that the arrested suspects will be arraigned before the court after the conclusion of investigations.

“We are committed to ensuring that every individual involved in this cruel act is brought to justice,” the statement read.

This latest case has once again triggered national debate and widespread condemnation of witchcraft accusations, particularly against vulnerable elderly women. Human rights organizations and civil society groups have long campaigned for stronger protections and more aggressive enforcement against such acts of mob justice.

In 2020, the murder of 90-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba, in the Savannah Region, sparked similar outrage, prompting calls for legislative reform and public education.

Despite those efforts, witchcraft accusations remain a common pretext for violence, often fueled by ignorance, fear, and deep-seated cultural myths.

Victims are usually older women who live alone or are seen as burdens in their communities.

In their latest warning, the Ghana Police Service strongly cautioned the public against making unfounded accusations or taking the law into their own hands.

“No one has the right to harm another person under the guise of witchcraft allegations. Anyone who engages in such criminal behavior will face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

The North East Region, like several others in northern Ghana, has seen recurring cases of witchcraft-related abuses over the years, leading to the forced displacement of women to so-called “witch camps.”

Although some of these camps have been shut down, the cultural attitudes that underpin these practices persist.