More than 49 per cent of pregnant women in the Tema Metropolis were found to be anaemic at 36 weeks of gestation, records from health facilities for the first half of the year have revealed.

The data also showed that 4.05 per cent of the number were severely anaemic, while 37.55 per cent reported to the antenatal clinics anaemic at registration (first day of visit).

Samuel Atuahene Antwi, the Tema Metropolitan Nutritionist in an interview said, “Anaemia at 36 weeks of pregnancy increased by 84 per cent in 2024, as compared to 2023.”

Mr Antwi revealed that Tema Manhean recorded the highest increase of 31.3 per cent in anaemia at 36 weeks from 23.16 to 72.4 per cent respectively for the 2023 and 2024 first halves.

He said 1,804 pregnant women received nutrition counselling and “only 30 per cent of ANC attendants had their BMI checked to monitor their nutritional status.”

He stated that the high number of anaemic expectant mothers could be attributed to their intake of inadequate iron-rich foods, for which household food insecurity due to economic hardship could also be the cause.

However, a few of them who might have certain nutritious foods available did not take it because of some traditional and spiritual beliefs concerning those foods, he said.

Mr Antwi urged pregnant women to take adequate iron-rich foods such as red meat, liver, shrimp, fish, eggs, milk, and dark green leafy vegetables.

These should be consumed alongside oranges, pineapples, and other vitamin C-rich fruits to help absorb the iron.