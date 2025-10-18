2 hours ago

Across Ghana, excitement and anticipation filled the air as nearly 600,000 first-year students reported to Senior High Schools (SHSs) today to commence the 2025/2026 academic year.

Parents and guardians, many travelling from distant regions, accompanied their wards to various campuses, their faces beaming with pride and hope.

At bus terminals and school gates, new students were easily recognized in their crisp uniforms, clutching trunks and chop boxes packed with school supplies.

On several campuses, the day unfolded with a mix of joy and nervous energy. While parents assisted with registration and dormitory arrangements, school staff worked to coordinate admissions smoothly despite the large numbers of arrivals.

Some schools, however, will begin later than others.

Authorities at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) announced a short delay to fumigate facilities after continuing students vacated on October 17, 2025, ensuring a clean and safe environment for the new intake.

At Mawuli School in the Volta Region, management is concluding activities for the institution’s 75th anniversary before admitting first-year students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured parents that all placed students will be enrolled, reaffirming its commitment to guaranteeing access to secondary education for every qualified candidate.

For many families, this day symbolizes more than just the start of a school term—it represents hope, opportunity, and the promise of a brighter future for Ghana’s youth.