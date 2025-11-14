47 minutes ago

Nigerian senator and businessman Prince Ned Nwoko has strongly refuted claims suggesting that he married actress Regina Daniels before she turned 18.

In a detailed statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Nwoko described the allegations as baseless and urged the public to disregard them. He stated that Regina and her family have repeatedly implied that he married her at age 17, at a time when she was allegedly incapable of making mature decisions.

According to Nwoko, these claims are fabricated. He explained that during their first encounter, he specifically asked Regina for her age to avoid any legal issues. She reportedly told him she was 21 and provided her INEC voter’s card as proof, which indicated her date of birth as October 10, 1998.

Nwoko noted that their marriage took place six years ago, placing Regina at 27 currently, making any claims of underage marriage impossible based on documented records. He added that he has kept her voter’s card in his possession since their early interactions.

He also referenced a BBC interview granted by Regina’s mother, which he says aligns with the verified age documentation.

Nwoko further urged the public to treat the circulating allegations with skepticism, particularly considering what he described as Regina’s “current mental condition” and her reported struggles with drug rehabilitation.