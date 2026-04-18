5 hours ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has rolled out emergency interventions to address ongoing power supply challenges affecting customers in Tamale.

In an announcement issued earlier this week, NEDCo management said it had “noted with concern” the difficulties faced by residents and had put in place “stringent mitigation measures” to stabilize supply.

Among the interventions are the tripling of standby teams, the expansion of customer hotlines to three lines, and the injection of new transformers into the grid to ease pressure on existing ones.

Management urged the public to use the hotlines to report faults, noting that customer complaints would help technical teams “resolve the concerns as soon as practicable.”

NEDCo also appealed to residents to stop interfering with the electricity network, warning that tampering undermines efforts to guarantee stable power.

“NEDCo remains your source of safe and reliable electricity supply,” the statement from Corporate Communications concluded.

The announcement comes amid heightened public concern over erratic supply in parts of the Northern Region.

NEDCo did not state how long the interventions would take to fully restore normal service.