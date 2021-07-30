42 minutes ago

We indeed live in a small world as father of Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has now eaten a humble pie and rendered an unqualified apology to Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

The goalie's time at Medeama is gradually grounding to a halt and the player is pushing for a move to the capital based club but comments made by his father about Hearts whiles he was at Kotoko seems to be hampering ant such deal.

The player has made it succinctly clear that he wants a move to the phobians as he will soon be a free agent.

Speaking in an interview with Sunyani based Space FM, father of Eric Ofori-Antwi, Mr Frank Antwi says that the ill comments on Hearts was induced by akpeteshie a strong local gin.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the Hearts of Oak fraternity for saying unpalatable words about them some years ago concerning my son(Eric Ofori Antwi) 's move to Accra Hearts of Oak."

"It wouldn't happen again,"

"I totally withdraw that uncomplementary remarks about Hearts of Oak."

"I sworn that none of my children would play for Hearts Of Oak because I don't like the team

I want to state it clear that,I said all those things under the influence of "akpeteshie"(alcohol)"

"I used to be into alcoholism those days,but now I'm no more into alcohol.

I regretted after saying those things on radio." he lamented.