24 minutes ago

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League has travelled about one-third of its interesting journey.

In the first couple of weeks, Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak experienced what could be called a stuttering start and there was understandable consternation amongst Phobians. Our detractors also had a field day calling us all manner of names.

Whilst Phobians would obviously have wanted the club to be higher up the league table, it is, for me, worthy of note to observe that a club that started the league the way we did now sits 6 points behind the league leaders......a team that, in the recent past, has struggled on its travels is now picking up points on the road winning at Dawu and Dansoman and squeezing points from draws at Aduana and Karela, for example. Indeed, had our team been able to convert the numerous scoring chances it has created, I am sure Phobia would have been top of the league table by now.

It's gratifying to see the extra work being put in by the players and the indefatigable Coach Odoom to work on our finishing!! I believe it will pay off in us seeing a much higher conversion rate whilst tightening up the defense!!🙏🏽🙏🏽

With the reported imminent strengthening of our Technical team and an anticipated entry of Abednego Tetteh, return of Michel and possible addition of one or two more to increase competition for places at right back and centre back, I am very very hopeful of significant improvement in the fortunes of our dear club as the season progresses.

It is the factors outlined above that inform the heading I gave to this short piece......yes, the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League title is definitely a winnable proposition for Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak!!!

I urge us, supporters, to continue to play our part by being at both Home and Away matches in our massive numbers to give the team the needed support......with ONENESS OF HEART AND UNITY OF PURPOSE, WE SHALL BREAK OUR TROPHY DROUGHT THIS YEAR!!!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽🌈🌈🌈

PHOOOOOOOOBIA!!!!

NEVER SAY DIE🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈