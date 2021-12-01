2 hours ago

Nestlé Ghana LTD., the Good Food Good Life Company has recognized and rewarded its business partners for their commitment and dedication to partnership and business excellence.

At a virtual award ceremony, awards including Best Distributor Award, Long Service Award, Highest Turnover and Brand Champion Awards for MILO®, MAGGI®, CERELAC®, IDEAL®, and NESCAFE® were announced.

BenBetty Enterprise, won the overall “Best Distributor Award” for having solid business infrastructure including, Warehouse Management Best Practice. For the “Highest Turnover Award”, Danmaud Limited was declared the winner.

Boladale Odunlami, National Sales Manager at Nestlé Ghana, speaking at the awards ceremony thanked the business partners for their hard work and dedication.

“You are the reason individuals and families in Ghana are able to meet their daily nutritional needs with Nestlé products. Through our business partnership, we will continue to promote good nutrition among Ghanaians with our quality and healthy product offerings”.

He congratulated all business partners for ensuring that Nestlé products reached Ghanaian homes to meet their daily nutritional needs amidst the challenges posed by Covid-19.

The Nestlé Customer Awards is held annually to recognize business partners’ efforts and contribution to business growth and success.