The Netherlands has closed down its Embassy in Ghana until further notice.

This development was revealed in an official tweet by the Embassy on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Citing the reason for the shutdown, the Embassy said, “Following the confirmation by the Norwegian Embassy that one of its staff has tested positive for Covid-19, and given that Norwegian and Netherlands Embassies share the same building, the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana is closed down until further notice.”

Earlier, the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana also shuts down its operations on Friday after one of its staff tested positive to coronavirus.

“The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service,” the Embassy made the announcement via its Facebook page today, Friday, March 13, 2020.