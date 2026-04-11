14 hours ago

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that ongoing network expansion by major telecom operators is set to significantly improve connectivity across Ghana in the coming months.

He explained that the initiative—being driven by companies such as MTN and Telecel—forms part of broader efforts to enhance service quality and address persistent network challenges nationwide.

Speaking during the presentation of laptops to selected universities under the government’s One Million Coders Programme on Friday, April 10, 2026, the Minister emphasised the importance of sustained investment in digital infrastructure to support Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

According to him, Telecel has announced plans to deploy 150 new cell sites, while MTN is undertaking an even larger expansion following high-level engagements.

“Telecel has also announced 150 new cell sites. I met with the Group CEO of MTN at the Mobile World Conference and pushed for more investment,” he stated.

He revealed that MTN has since secured approval to expand its rollout from 500 to 800 cell sites this year.

“Credit to MTN Group, approval was given for 300 more sites, so MTN is doing 800 sites this year,” he disclosed.

The Minister highlighted the scale of the development, noting that the planned rollout represents a significant increase compared to previous years.

“On average, about 223 sites have been built annually. This year, we’re doing almost four times that, which shows the level of improvement expected in network quality,” he explained.

He also pointed to regulatory measures by the National Communications Authority (NCA), indicating that penalties imposed on telecom operators would be redirected towards improving service delivery.

“If fines are imposed, the NCA will ensure they are used to enhance the network so that customers ultimately benefit,” he added.