4 hours ago

Never Plug These Everyday Appliances into Electrical Extension Cords to Avoid the Risk of Fire

Never plug these everyday appliances into electrical extension cords to avoid the risk of fire. Experts warn that common household devices like microwaves, kettles, and heaters can overload cords and increase fire hazards.

A Hidden Danger Lurking in Everyday Convenience

In many modern homes, the demand for power outlets far exceeds supply. From kitchen appliances to entertainment systems, households often rely on extension cords as a quick and convenient fix. However, experts warn that this seemingly harmless habit could be creating a serious fire risk behind the scenes.

The warning comes as more families unknowingly overload extension cords with high-powered appliances. While devices may appear to function normally when plugged in, the real danger lies in the electrical load they place on the system. This is why experts continue to stress the importance of understanding not just whether a device works—but whether it is safe.

Why “Never Plug These Everyday Appliances into Electrical Extension Cords” Matters

Justin Nielsen, an energy expert at Wolf River Electric, has raised concerns about the widespread misuse of extension cords in homes.

“Extension cords are designed to handle a certain maximum current. When you plug in high-power devices, you risk exceeding the limits for which the cord is designed. If the cord is operated outside of its safety parameters, it can overheat. In more serious cases, overheating can lead to melting insulation or even a house fire. Just because a device turns on, doesn’t mean it’s safe. Electrical safety is about the load, not just the connection.”

His warning highlights a key issue: many people judge safety by whether an appliance powers on, rather than whether it is drawing too much electricity for the cord to handle.

High-Risk Appliances You Should Never Plug Into Extension Cords

Microwaves and Power Surges

Microwaves are among the most power-hungry appliances in the kitchen. Even short periods of use require a significant burst of electricity.

According to Nielsen, this sudden surge can easily overwhelm an extension cord, particularly if other devices are connected at the same time.

“Kitchen appliances are often placed close to each other, which increases the temptation to use an extension cord with multiple outlets. But high-wattage appliances, like microwaves, are safer when plugged directly into the wall outlet.”

Refrigerators and Continuous Load

Unlike other appliances, refrigerators operate continuously throughout the day. This constant cycling of power can gradually heat up extension cords, especially if ventilation is poor.

If cords are coiled or covered, heat becomes trapped, increasing the risk of insulation damage over time.

Washing Machines and Peak Demand

Washing machines are another major concern due to their high energy consumption, particularly during water heating cycles.

“They draw a lot of current during the heating cycle. When the machine heats the water, the power demand increases significantly. This is when the extension cords are most at risk.”

Modern units can reach between 2,000 and 2,500 watts, making direct wall connections essential.

Electric Kettles and Frequent Use

In many households, electric kettles are used several times a day. Their ability to heat water quickly comes at the cost of high electrical demand.

“People often plug their kettle and toaster into the same extension cord on the kitchen counter. This combination can be particularly dangerous.”

Portable Heaters and Fire Hazards

Portable electric heaters, while useful in colder conditions, pose one of the greatest risks when used with extension cords.

“They are particularly dangerous,” Nielsen warned, noting that they draw high power for extended periods.

"Heat and electricity are already a dangerous combination. Adding an overloaded cable to this situation is something I would never recommend."

Final Word: Rethinking Everyday Habits

The message is clear:. What may seem like a practical shortcut can have serious consequences if safety limits are ignored.

By ensuring that high-powered appliances are connected directly to wall outlets, households can significantly reduce the risk of overheating, electrical faults, and potentially devastating fires. In the end, a small change in habit could make a crucial difference in protecting both property and lives.