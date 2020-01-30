2 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Johnson Asiedu Nketia, believes the distribution of the 307 ambulances to various constituencies across the country will save thousands of lives.

He explained that, emergencies will now be addressed with the help of paramedics – this, he said will save many if the health vans are managed well.

“So many people have died in emergency situations due to snake bites, accidents… because ambulances were not available. The distribution of ambulances will bridge that gap,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Listen to interview…

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commissioned and distributed the 307 ambulances recently procured to help augment operations of the National Ambulance Service [NAS].

The new ambulances are to be distributed in all 275 constituencies in Ghana in fulfillment of the government’s 2016 election campaign to help improve emergency healthcare delivery.

The programme is under the Ministry of Special Development Initiative christened, “One Constituency, One Ambulance”.