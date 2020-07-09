3 hours ago

In a rather interesting twist of events, new Ashantigold signing Yaw Anorl has rendered an unqualified apology to the coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu after snubbing the porcupine warriors for their neighbors Ashantigold.

The 22 year old winger was hotly tipped to join Asante Kotoko after opening talks with them before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Anorl was a player in demand as Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars were all interested in his services but chose to sign for the miners on Wednesday 8th July,2020 penning a three year deal.

The former Bechem United FC player has pleaded with the coach of Asante Kotoko to forgive him as he had no choice but to sign for the miners.

“I want to apologize sincerely to coach Maxwell Konadu for opting to sign for Ashantigold,it wasn’t my fault to do this. He needed me badly at Kotoko but I’m sorry for disappointing him.”he told Kumasi Fm

Despite signing for Ashgold the player has not shut the door on a future return to Kotoko.

“Though the deal couldn’t go through but I’m confident of succeeding at Ashantigold and I’m hopeful I will return to Asante Kotoko.”he added