New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was present at the statehouse on Friday as he paid his last respect to former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam.

Hughton himself has not been spared from the icy hands of death as he buried his Ghanaian dad in the United Kingdom on Wednesday before flying down to Ghana.

The Irishman with a Ghanaian father was seen exchanging pleasantries with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and was always in the company of one of his assistant coaches George Boateng.

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

The experienced trainer has coached Newcastle United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Birmingham, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.

Hughton will lead Ghana to play Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before traveling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.