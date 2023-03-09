3 hours ago

Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hortspur manager will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public in Kumasi.

The first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi will be a platform for the Football Association to also make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager's work.

The time and venue will be officially communicated in the coming days.