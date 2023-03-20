1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars on a contract that runs from now until December 31, 2024.

The unveiling ceremony which took place at the SG Mall in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, also touched on the engagement of George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistant coaches.

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as Technical Advisor, is expected to qualify Ghana to the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

His immediate assignments are the two qualifying games against Angola this week.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before travelling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.