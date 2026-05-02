New Black Stars Goalkeepers Coach Daniel Gasper to arrive in Ghana this weekend

Sports promo banner showing Dan Gaspar, Hartford Athletic goalkeeping coach, shouting and pointing, with large text 'From Hartford to the World' and a Ghana flag above.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 2, 2026

Newly appointed Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Daniel Gasper is expected to arrive in Ghana this weekend as the Ghana national football team step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gasper joins the national team’s technical setup following the recent appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach, taking on the role of first goalkeepers trainer.

The Portuguese specialist is expected to begin work immediately upon arrival. Reports suggest his initial focus will be meetings with locally based goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in Accra, before travelling to Europe to engage with other goalkeepers in contention, including Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang.

He will also link up with members of the technical team, among them former Ghana international Fatau Dauda, who has been named second goalkeepers trainer.

Gasper brings a wealth of experience, having worked across Europe and the Middle East. He is particularly known for his long-standing collaboration with Queiroz, serving as a trusted goalkeeping coach during the manager’s spells with Iran, Colombia and Egypt.

His arrival is expected to bolster Ghana’s technical strength and sharpen the performance of the team’s goalkeepers ahead of the tournament.

As part of their build-up, the Black Stars will face Mexico national football team in an international friendly later this month, before taking on Wales national football team on 2 June.

Four-time African champions Ghana will be making their fifth World Cup appearance and have been drawn in Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

They begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June in what promises to be a demanding group-stage test.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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