1 hour ago

Manchester United have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League after a new draw was done on Monday afternoon after the botched one where United were drawn against PSG.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face French champions Lille again just as it happened in the annulled draw, while six-time winners Liverpool come up against Inter Milan.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on Portugal's Sporting Lisbon as against the earlier opponents of Villareal.

Pep Guardiola's side have never won the competition and were beaten in last season's final by Chelsea.

The draw suffered an administrative error when United had initially been drawn against Villarreal - they were ineligible to face each other as they were in the same group.

The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Chelsea are the only English side to play their first leg at home, with the other three all away after winning their groups.

A major change from this season sees the away goals rule removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, then it goes to a penalty shootout.

This season's final takes place in St Petersburg, Russia, on 28 May.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Real Madrid vs PSG

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Villareal vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

Benfica vs Ajax