1 hour ago

Newly sworn-in Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has promised sweeping reforms to address persistent concerns about delays, fairness, and public trust in Ghana’s justice system.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office on Monday, November 17, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie acknowledged widespread frustrations over slow court processes and barriers to accessing justice.

“In recent times, many Ghanaians have expressed concern about delays, access, and perception of fairness in our courts. I wish to confront those concerns head-on,” he said.

He noted that fairness must be visible in both judicial decisions and the daily conduct of judges and court staff.

Key Reform Priorities

The Chief Justice outlined several urgent focus areas:



Clearing longstanding case backlogs



Reforming court procedures to reduce delays



Deploying technology to improve efficiency



Making courts more accessible and less intimidating for ordinary citizens



Strengthening ethics and professionalism within the judiciary

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie emphasized that these reforms are not optional but “imperatives” for restoring confidence in the justice system.

He urged judicial officers to apply the law “without fear or favour”, insisting that the courts must serve justice—not political or personal interests.

With his remarks, the new Chief Justice signalled a strong commitment to building a justice system that is efficient, transparent, and service-oriented.