8 hours ago

New Edubiase United president Abdul Salam Yakubu has called on the incoming John Dramani Mahama administration to appoint a sports minister who genuinely understands football and can take the sport in Ghana to new heights.

Yakubu voiced his concerns following the 2024 elections, in which Mahama emerged as the president-elect.

He criticized the past two sports ministers, who served during the last eight years, claiming that they did not contribute enough to the growth of the game in Ghana.

"The current government appointed two sports ministers in eight years. What have they done? We need a sports minister who is very serious and can take our football to a different level," Yakubu told Asempa FM.

He emphasized the need for a sports minister with a deep understanding of football, rather than someone who simply goes through the motions.

"If the new government is appointing a sports minister, they should hire someone who understands the game. We know the processes, everyone can read and understand, but someone who understands the nitty-gritties of the game should be appointed," he stated.

Currently, Mustapha Ussif is the sports minister, having held the position for the past four years. Isaac Asiamah, who was the previous minister, oversaw the role for the four years before Ussif's tenure.