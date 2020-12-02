31 minutes ago

Division One League side New Edubiase have acquired a state of the art 39-seater bus that will aid the club in their travels ahead of the new league season.

The club will outdoor their newly acquired Hyundai bus on Saturday 5th December, 2020 at a brief ceremony at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

It will help relief the pressure management of the club go through when they team embark on away games as they had to resort to hiring which comes at a huge cost.

The club which was relegated from the Ghana Premier League some years ago where on top of their zone the last time before football was truncated in 2017 by the Anas scandal and are poised to qualify to the elite division.