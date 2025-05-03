4 days ago

The newly elected executives of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, last Friday to seek his blessings and prayers as they begin their four-year mandate.

The delegation led by President Richard Akpokavie, Esq., was at the Fadama residence of the Imam as part of spiritual engagements with the various religious bodies in the country.

In his remarks, Mr. Akpokavie formally introduced himself and his team to the Chief Imam, emphasizing their desire for spiritual support, advice, and divine guidance throughout their term. He reaffirmed the committee's commitment to elevating sports in Ghana, stating that with the necessary support from government and stakeholders, the GOC was poised to take Ghanaian sports to greater heights.

Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the 106-year-old Islamic spiritual leader of Ghana, warmly received the delegation. Born on April 23, 1919, and appointed as the first National Chief Imam in 1993, he offered heartfelt prayers for the newly elected team, invoking God's blessings, guidance, and protection for a successful and impactful term in office.

The visit concluded with a group photograph of the National Chief Imam, GOC executives, and some federation heads. The Ghana Olympic Committee, which represents all Olympic sports federations in Ghana and oversees the Commonwealth Games, held its elections peacefully on 26th April 2025. The newly elected leadership will steer the committee's affairs over the next four years.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr. Akpokavie expressed his profound gratitude to the delegates for their confidence and trust. He reiterated his team's commitment to working diligently to advance Ghana's sporting agenda.

The newly elected 18-member GOC present during the visit includes:

Executive Committee:



Mr. Richard Akpokavie – President



Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu – 1st Vice President



Mr. Mohammed Muniru – Secretary General



Mr. Evans Yeboah – Treasurer



Mr. Nathaniel Johnson



Mr. George Tettey



Mr. Kamal Sulley



Mr. George Owusu Ansah (Nana Adu Mankata II)



Mr. George Lamptey



Mr. Shaaban Mohammed – Secretary General, Ghana Cycling Federation



Mr. Charles Osei Asibey – President, Ghana Armwrestling Federation



Madam Christiana Ashley – Vice President, Ghana Chess Association and the only female among the delegation

The visit to the Chief Imam marks a significant step in the GOC's broader engagement strategy with key national stakeholders, reinforcing the role of sports as a vital tool for youth empowerment, job creation, and national health. The GOC executives are expected to continue their spiritual engagements with a thanksgiving service at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Community One, Tema, on Sunday.

Story by: Emmanuel Quarshie Ashong (Information Services Department)