The new Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) Act, 2024 (Act 1122), is expected to create a more efficient, transparent and effective regulatory environment to support the transformation of Ghana’s shipping industry.

This was highlighted by John Baker Glover, Kumasi Branch Manager of the GSA, during a media engagement organised to educate journalists on the provisions of the new law. The updated Act mandates the Authority to regulate the commercial aspects of the shipping and logistics sector, a move he said would strengthen trade and contribute significantly to national economic development.

Glover described the shipping and maritime industry as a key pillar of Ghana’s economic growth, stressing the need to enhance its structure and regulatory framework. He explained that Act 1122 was a major improvement over the previous law, offering clearer definitions and a more robust operational structure.

The new law, he said, expands the GSA’s mandate, deepens its responsibilities, strengthens its legal authority, and equips it with regulatory powers to determine fair fees and charges within the industry. With these enhancements, the Authority will be better positioned to regulate freight and logistics service providers, with non-compliance attracting severe sanctions.

Glover emphasised that shippers would now enjoy stronger legal protection, adding that the law would help address many longstanding challenges within the industry. He encouraged shippers and businesses to register with the GSA and ensure full compliance with the new requirements.

Providing an overview of the law, Kojo Frimpong, Principal Shipper Service Trade Facilitation Officer, stated that all shippers and shipping service providers must now quote their registration numbers in any dealings with the Authority and other industry stakeholders. He added that service providers would no longer be permitted to impose unapproved charges.

Frimpong warned that failure to comply with the provisions of Act 1122 could lead to the revocation of operating certificates. He also noted that shippers would not be able to clear cargo through customs or operate at the ports unless their service providers were duly registered with the GSA.

The GSA urged all industry players to study the new law carefully and ensure full adherence as Ghana moves toward a more regulated and standardised shipping environment.