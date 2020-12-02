41 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday announced the appointment of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic as their new head coach.

He replaced former head coach Edward Nii Odoom who has been sent parking to the junior side Auroras a role he has handled in the past.

After two games in the Ghana Premier League without a win, with Hearts managing a 2-2 draw with Ashantigold and losing by a lone goal to Inter Allies the phobians have reacted.

The Serbian tactician has called for the fans of the club to be patient with him as he begins his second stint with the phobians.

“I would like to tell the supporters to be patient with me, I have just arrived,” Papic told Wontumi FM.

“I did not have a pre-season with the club and I barely know the players here. I will start training with the squad to know what to do.”

Hearts have been without a Ghana Premier League title since 2009 when Kosta Papic who has now made a return won it with the club and they will hope history repeats itself.

He will be on the bench when the club host Karela United this Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Since departing Ghana after league glory with Hearts in 2008/09, Papic has had stints with Young Africans of Tanzania, South African sides Black Leopards, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Royal Eagles.

His last coaching job was as the head coach of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) in December 2018 and left the role in December 2019.