40 minutes ago

MP for the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, is holding a community engagement with the various electoral areas to address their needs.

This will allow the very electorates who toiled and casted their vote for him to have direct benefit from the national cake.

The MP had his engagement with the residents of Nyamekrom before heading to other communities in the New Juaben South constituency.

Through the community engagement, the Assembly Members have been schooled on how to effectively discharge their roles.

Explaining why he embarked on such activity, he indicated politics over the period in Koforidua has been MP’s using common funds to embark on projects and also serving Parliament and nothing else.

According to Mr. Baafi, the MPs normally get back to the people only when elections are near. Something he found very worrying.

He indicated he wanted to change the status quo and that compelled him to engage the people to know their problems.

According to him, per the survey conducted after the 2020 elections revealed the relationship between MPs and their constituents is nothing to write home about, hence his engaging with the people for them to asked questions boggling their minds.

At the meeting held at Nyamekrom, the locals raised concerns about their boreholes, electricity, roads, and others which the MP promised to address in a shortest possible time.

He revealed plans to establish about 11 Police posts in the constituency to curb criminals activities. He expressed worry about how the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua has now turned to be a repose place for criminals.

He commended the contractors working on Nyamekrom road for speeding up work which he thought has brought relief to the people.