Newly signed Asante Kotoko defender Joseph Ablorh has been struck with the heartbreaking news of his wife's untimely passing.

The Ghanaian giants officially announced Ablorh's acquisition on a two-year deal on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Having last played for Hafia FC in the Guinean Premier League, Ablorh returned to Ghana with high hopes of representing one of the country's most storied clubs.

However, his promising homecoming has been overshadowed by this personal tragedy.

On Wednesday, July 24, Kumasi Asante Kotoko expressed their heartfelt condolences to Ablorh and his family.

The club's statement read:

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of the wife of our new player, Joseph Ablorh. Our hearts go out to Joseph and his family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask you to join us in offering your thoughts, prayers, and support to Joseph and his loved ones. Be strong, Joe."

Joseph Ablorh gained recognition at Hafia FC for his robust tackling, aerial prowess, and leadership qualities, earning him a spot in the Season's Best XI during the 2020/2021 Guinean Premier League season.

Despite his recent professional achievement, Ablorh now faces a challenging period of personal loss.