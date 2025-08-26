40 minutes ago

The newly inaugurated Governing Board of the National Film Authority (NFA) has set an ambitious goal to engage at least 1% of Ghana’s population, approximately 347,000 people, in a bid to revitalize the local film industry.

This target is part of a broader strategy to strengthen distribution and exhibition, two critical areas that have long plagued the sector.

Building Strong Platforms

Chairman Ivan Quashigah emphasized that the revival of Ghanaian cinema hinges on creating accessible platforms that will attract audiences and investors.

“Our priority is to restore confidence in the Ghanaian film industry by ensuring local content reaches audiences effectively,” he stated.

By achieving consistent engagement from 1% of the national population, the NFA believes it can boost audience confidence and trigger growth across the entire value chain.

Collaboration And Regulation

The NFA is committed to working with government agencies, guilds, private stakeholders, and international institutions to build a sustainable and globally competitive film industry.

The Authority’s mission includes regulating the industry, promoting development, and collaborating with global partners.

Industry Support

The NFA has called on industry players, investors, and partners to support its agenda of building a dynamic distribution and exhibition ecosystem.

This ecosystem is expected to drive economic growth, strengthen cultural identity, and raise Ghana’s profile on the global stage.

Key Stakeholders

The NFA’s inaugural meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including:

– Government Representatives: Mabel Cudjoe from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and Emmanuel Ofori from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations.

– Industry Experts: Dr. Rebecca Ohene-Asah of the Institute of Film and Television at UNIMAC, Augustine Abbey from the Film Producers Association of Ghana, and George Bosompim from the Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts.

– NFA Officials: Executive Secretary Kafui Danku-Pitcher, Deputy Executive Secretary James Gardiner, and Kofi Adinkra, Head of Business Development and Marketing at the NFA.