In accordance with the customs and traditions of Gonja, a new Overlord, Yagbonwura Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi I has been enskinned to lead the Gonja Kingdom.

Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I succeeded the late Overlord Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I who died in February this year at age 90.

He was enskinned today, March 20, 2023, at Nyange, the ancient traditional capital of the Gonja people in tandem with the enskinment processes of a Yagbonwura at about 10:30am.

The enskinment ceremony was spiced up with traditional performances at the venue.

After the enskinment, the new Yagbonwura will be moved to Damongo and he is expected to be out-doored on Tuesday, March 21 at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo.

The out-dooring event which is a customary rite will see many dignitaries such as Government officials, Overlords from other traditional areas and Diplomats in attendance.

Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I is expected to continue to hold Gonjaland together and enhance traditional governance among the various tribal groups in the area.

Before ascending to the highest chieftaincy skin of the Gonja Kingdom, Amonebafe Borenyi I was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura a sub-chieftaincy title in the Tuluwe Traditional Area.

He was later enskinned as Timanklan-wura from where he moved to Kachinako-wura before he was elevated to the entry gate to the Tuluwe skin as Bunda-wura.

He was later enskinned as the Paramount Chief for the Tuluwe Traditional Area of the Gonja Kingdom on 21st April 2020.

Source: Ghanaweb