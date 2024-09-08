6 hours ago

Newly-promoted side Basake Holy Stars marked their debut in the Ghana Premier League with a stunning 1-0 win over giants Accra Hearts of Oak, thanks to Prince Tweneboa's decisive first-half goal.

The match started dramatically at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2024, with Prince Tweneboa scoring just three minutes into the game.

His well-directed header, following a precise cross from the right, handed Basake Holy Stars a historic victory and their first points in the topflight.

Despite the early setback, Hearts of Oak gradually found their footing, controlling the tempo and creating chances that they failed to convert.

In the second half, they returned with renewed vigor, continuously pressing for an equalizer. However, they couldn't capitalize on several free kicks in promising positions, as Martin Karikari's deliveries failed to trouble Basake Holy Stars' goalkeeper Abdul Wahab Abubakar.

Late in the match, Hearts of Oak appealed for a penalty following a potential handball in the box after Hamza Issah's cross, but the referee waved play on, denying them a chance to level the score.

After their unexpected triumph, Basake Holy Stars will aim to maintain their perfect start when they host Dreams FC in the next round of matches.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will look to recover from this setback as they prepare to face Heart of Lions.