The trophy of the maiden edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021 has arrived in Cairo.

The final match of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League will be played at 30 June Stadium, Cairo today (Friday, 19 November 2021) between Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa). Kick-off at 19:00 Cairo time (17:00 GMT).

The trophy design has strong elements that speak on the goal to grow women’s football in Africa and honour the strength, elegance and athleticism of African women. It reflects the growth, celebration, excellence, unity and empowerment of African women football.

The design concept includes 54 notches in the lip to represent the 54 CAF affiliated Member Associations. It includes a sterling silver high shine based engraved ‘CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE’, with the names of the eight teams who took part in the inaugural edition engraved below.