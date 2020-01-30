3 hours ago

Leader of the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register [IPRAN], Bernard Mornah, has said the coalition was advised to seek further advise from former Presidents, John Agyekum Kufour and John Dramani Mahama when they called on former President Jerry John Rawlings to seek his counsel.

The coalition led by the People's National Convention [PNC] National Chairman, Bernard Mornah, met the two former Presidents [yet to meet John Mahama] on the brouhaha surrounding the compilation of the new voters’ register ahead of the December 7, polls.

According to the group, the Electoral Commission’s “refusal to listen to wise counsel particularly from persons who have participated in the electoral process for a very long time has led to very painful but wrong decisions.”

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Mr Mornah raised concerns of excessive funds that will be used for the compilation and the possibility of disenfranchising about eight million [8m] Ghanaians.

“This will bring chaos in the country,” he told host Mac-Jerry Osei Agyemang.

Bernard Mornah prayed the EC will at least heed to advice from the former leaders to call off the compilation process.

“We must all come to one agreement to save the nation,” he noted.

Listen to interview below . . .

Peacefmonline