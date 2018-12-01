4 hours ago

Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to participate in the new voters' register by Electoral Commission (EC).

The registration exercise will begin in the last week of June 2020.

The EC piloted the exercise on 2nd and 3rd June to test their machines and also assess the process in order to prevent any mishaps during the main exercise.

Although the EC has justified its decision to conduct the exercise aimed at compiling a new voters' register, the NDC has raised red flag over the exercise.

The opposition party has dragged the EC to the Supreme Court praying the court to direct the Commission to act according to the constitution because, to the party, the Commission's decision for a new voters' register contravenes its constitutional mandate.

The NDC has also accused the EC of trying to rig the 2020 elections.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B asked the opposition party to stop fighting so hard against the EC and just abstain from the exercise.

''I want the Electoral Commission to commence the process but I plead with the NDC members and supporters not to register their names. Don't write your names. I have started mobilizing our youth. We're going to register in our millions. And if you think you are a man with strong muscles, just come to the polling station where the youth are registering their names and cause commotion, and you will taste the wrath of the security forces. It's a legitimate exercise. It's by law and they don't break any laws,” he said.

