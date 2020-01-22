2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne says the argument of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) kicking against the compilation of new voters’ register undermines the intellectual ability of politicians.

According to him, it is painful to note that one of the reasons for kicking against the new voters’ register is based on a fact that the money for the compilation can be used to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

In view of this argument of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Pyne on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show bewailed the level of destruction politics is having on intellectual people in the country.

He stressed that people are refusing to reason correctly due to politics as they are more knowledgeable to establish the truth that the money for compiling a new voters’ register and organizing the 2020 election is less than the money used for the 2016 general election alone.

He added that the NDC should rather call for the cancellation of elections in the country if they are kicking against the budget for the 2020 elections; thus, they should stop democracy and eventually kick against voting if every focus should be on developmental projects.

“They claim the money for the election could be used for other developmental projects, then why do we budget for elections? Then they should equally say that we should stop democracy; they should say we should not vote in this country again,” he argued.

He reiterated that in the 2016 general election under Madam Charlotte Osei who did not compile a new voters’ register and didn’t buy new machines for the exercise, a budget of Ghc1.7 billion was used.

“As we speak today, the new voters’ register that the EC is about to compile, together with the new machines and the 2020 election organization, the budget is less than Ghc1.3 billion and so if you compare these two issues, the argument of the NDC to kick against the compilation of new voters’ register is baseless and disgusting,” he jabbed.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary, however, cautioned the NDC not to make people think that politicians are not sensible.

“They should stop saying that we can use the money for other developmental projects because it is not a relevant issue to raise,” he added.

