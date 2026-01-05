5 hours ago

Shock and outrage swept through Tema Community 1 on Sunday, January 4, following the discovery of the body of a newborn baby dumped inside a major sewage tunnel near the Standard Chartered Bank.

The grim discovery was made during a community-led maintenance exercise aimed at clearing a blockage in the local sewage system. Residents had earlier raised concerns after liquid waste began overflowing into nearby streets, posing serious sanitation risks.

In response, a group of volunteers mobilised to manually clear solid waste from the underground sewage tunnels to restore the free flow of liquid. However, the routine exercise took a tragic turn when the workers retrieved a heavy black polythene bag lodged deep within the sewage blockage.

Upon opening the bag, the volunteers were horrified to find the body of a newborn baby, believed to have been discarded shortly after birth.

The discovery drew a large crowd of residents and passersby to the scene, many expressing anger, grief, and condemnation over the inhumane act. The area quickly turned into a scene of mourning as emotions ran high.

An eyewitness, identified only as Daniel, described the incident as one of the most disturbing experiences he had ever witnessed.

“The placenta and the baby were wrapped together in a black polythene bag. It was very distressing to see such a thing,” he recounted.

Police are expected to launch investigations to identify those responsible for the act and determine the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.