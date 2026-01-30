23 minutes ago

Newcastle United will battle Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in a two-legged Champions League play-off as they chase a place in the last 16 of Europe’s elite competition.

The Magpies secured 12th spot in the league phase after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

PSG, who finished just above them in 11th, were paired with fellow French side Monaco.

Elsewhere, European heavyweights Real Madrid are set for a blockbuster clash against Benfica — a side now managed by former Madrid boss José Mourinho.

Benfica sealed a dramatic 4-2 win over the Spanish giants in their final league game, thanks to a stunning 98th-minute strike from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

The play-off round features clubs that placed between 9th and 24th in the league phase, with first legs scheduled for February 17–18 and the return fixtures a week later.

The 2025–26 Champions League final will be staged at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna on May 30.

Qarabag, who finished 22nd after recording three wins, one draw and four defeats, present an intriguing challenge for Newcastle. The Azerbaijani champions were thrashed 6-0 by Liverpool in their final match and have never beaten an English side in nine previous meetings — though they did manage a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in November.

Full Champions League Play-Off Draw



Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan



Benfica vs Real Madrid



Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain



Qarabag vs Newcastle United



Galatasaray vs Juventus



Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid



Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta



Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen

With heavyweight clashes and potential upsets on the horizon, the play-offs promise high drama as Europe’s top clubs fight for a place in the knockout stage.