Dutch born striker Myron Boadu is in demand following a breakthrough season he has enjoyed with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie earning him a maiden call up to the Orange.

The free scoring striker is been courted by several clubs in the world with the likes of AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen all chasing his signature with the latest to join the race being English Premier League strugglers Newcastle United.

Boadu has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, while posting a further eight assists. He is scoring at a rate of one goal every 139 minutes.

Newcastle have been linked with the AZ Alkmaar striker in recent weeks.

The Magpies have been goal shy all season with their 40 million pound flop Joelington scoring just once in the Premier League for Steve Bruce's side.

Newcastle, however, have struggled for goals. They are the joint-lowest scorers in the top-flight, scoring just 25 times alongside Norwich City.

It is believed Boadu's club AZ Alkmaar are seeking a moderate fee of £17.5 million which is more than affordable for the Magpies but will have to fend off competition from other teams to land their man.