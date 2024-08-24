5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says the next NDC government will arrest and prosecute Bryan Acheampong and other NPP officials for causing financial loss to the state.

Speaking at Winneba during the ongoing NDC Manifesto Launch, Mr. Vanderpuye stated that they would match the NPP “boot for boot” if the party fails to hand over power to the NDC after the December general election.

He also warned the NPP not to attempt rigging the upcoming election, emphasizing that the NDC is prepared to face them squarely.

“We will ensure that Bryan Acheampong and others who have caused financial loss to the state are brought to book. Corruption will not be tolerated under the next NDC government.

“We will match the NPP boot for boot if they fail to hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 General Election. Let them not make the mistake of attempting to rig the election because we are prepared to face them squarely.”

“The NPP should not underestimate our resolve. We are ready to protect the integrity of the 2024 election at all costs” Mr. Vanderpuye added.

Meanwhile, the MP for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, said the NDC’s manifesto and the proposed “24-hour Economy” will create jobs for the youth who have lost hope.