1 hour ago

Black Stars and Freiburg midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says that his all-time favourite player is Brazilian icon Neymar Junior.

According to the Freiburg player, he has been a huge fan of the PSG star since he first watched him play for Santos as a 16-year-old.

He says that he has been going on YouTube to watch the videos of the Brazilian attacker to learn his style of play.

“It’s Neymar Jr,” Kyereh told pulse.com.gh when asked about his all-time favourite footballer. “The first time I saw him when he played for Santos at his first club in Brazil, he was 16 years and around that time and I was 12 years old.

“And it was the style and enjoyment watching him play what I loved about him. And since then I always checked on YouTube for new skill videos of him playing football. I will get my ball and meet with friends or alone to learn the dribbling skills he did in the videos.

“Back then nobody knew him like now I told my close friends about him and seeing his career now is an inspiration. At the same time following his career and building my own career step by step to achieve the same goals.”

The Ghanaian midfielder enjoyed a stellar rise in 2022 as he was called up for the 2022 AFCON and also played for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also secured a switch from lower tier side FC St. Pauli to Freiburg where he has scored twice this season.